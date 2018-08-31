Fetch the dictionary! Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill is bickering with viewers of the Bravo reality show over whether or not costar Bethenny Frankel is a bully.

“Let’s stop using the word bully,” wrote one Twitter user. “These women are getting paid a lot more of money to be on this show. It’s a choice. When children are getting bullied in schools or People for being different are harassed. That’s bullying.”

Radziwill, 55, replied, “I get your point but don’t belittle what is happening here…obvs I can handle it but kids need to know…..mocking someone and talking over a person is an intimidation technique. I.e. Bullying 101. If they learn to stand up against that the bully won’t be quick to escalate it.

Another viewer tweeted, “You need to think carefully about the word bully. You both don’t like each other. You both said hurtful things. Move on.”

“No I disagree,” the reality star responded. “We need to call out even the smallest infractions as bullying. Only this way we can change the dynamic.”

The Bravo stars’ feud boiled over in the second part of the 10th season reunion when Radziwill criticized Frankel, 47, for her behavior. “All you did this season was bully, brag and bitch,” she said. “That was it.”

The former journalist, who announced on July 25 that she was exiting the Bravo hit after her sixth season, then referred to her phone to remember all the ways Frankel had dissed her over the course of her season. “What she does is, she creates this narrative, this false narrative about me, this false narrative that I’m some girl who’s this, this and this,” she told host Andy Cohen during the reunion. “It’s completely false. Half of it is lies.”

When Frankel interrupted her, Radziwill shot back, “Are you going to continue to bully me, or am I going to be able to speak?”

Radziwill’s fallout with Frankel has been simmering all season long, however, even off-screen. They’ve dissed each other on social media and in their Bravo blogs, with Radziwill slamming Frankel’s “ego” and calling her “self-righteous,” and Frankel implying that her costar had been fired from the show instead of choosing to leave voluntarily.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

