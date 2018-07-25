Writer girl, out. Carole Radziwill has announced her departure from The Real Housewives of New York City.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” the 54-year-old’s rep in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 25. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy.”

Radziwill joined the cast of the Bravo hit in season 5, which aired in 2011. Prior to her reality TV career, she worked at ABC News and wrote a memoir titled What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship and Love about the death of her husband, Anthony Radzwill.

A friend close to Radziwill tells Us that fans will “see her on TV [again] very soon.”

The author’s exit comes a week after the RHONY cast filmed the season 10 reunion. A production source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 19, that Radzwill and castmate Bethenny Frankel got into it at the July 17 taping. (The two women became friends during season 7 of the series, but their relationship turned sour during season 10 after Frankel accused Radzwill’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam Kenworthy of declining a service trip to Puerto Rico because there was no pay.)

“Carole brought receipts to the reunion exposing Bethenny’s lies, one after another,” the source explained. “Bethenny brought a purple file folder that she had next to her. Whatever was in there will never be known because Bethenny kept looking at it frantically and putting it down. Bethenny accused Carole of writing an article or something about Luann [de Lesseps]. When Carole said show it to me, Bethenny wouldn’t. Carole said, you’re lying. It was a verbal fight.”

A second source, however, claimed that Radzwill “looked stressed and intense” while Frankel “was smiling and laughing” during the argument. According to the second source, Frankel brought Radziwill’s BravoTV blogs that bashed the Skinny Girl creator in her purple folder.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

