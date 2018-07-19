It was Bethenny Frankel versus the world at The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion taping, a production source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Carole [Radziwill] brought receipts to the reunion exposing Bethenny’s lies, one after another,” the source tells Us of the Tuesday, July 17, taping. “Bethenny brought a purple file folder that she had next to her. Whatever was in there will never be known because Bethenny kept looking at it frantically and putting it down. Bethenny accused Carole of writing an article or something about Luann [de Lesseps]. When Carole said show it to me, Bethenny wouldn’t. Carole said, you’re lying. It was a verbal fight.”

A second insider, however, notes that Carole “looked stressed and intense” while Bethenny “was smiling and laughing” during the altercation. As for Bethenny’s folder? It was filled with weekly blogs that Carole wrote about her in the past.

The production source adds: “At some points it was everybody versus Bethenny, except Sonja [Morgan]. She’s the only one consistently on Bethenny’s side.”

Bethenny, 47, and Carole, 54, became fast friends when the Skinny Girl creator returned to the series for season 7 in 2015. However, their friendship turned sour during season 10 after Bethenny accused Carole’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam Kenworthy of declining to work on a mission trip to Puerto Rico because there was no pay. The What Remains author denied her costar’s claims in her BravoTV blog, but the tension between the two women has only increased.

Bravo confirmed earlier this month that Luann would miss the RHONY reunion because she checked back into rehab amid her struggle with substance abuse. Another production source tells Us that the seating arrangements were “messed up without Luann there.”

“Ramona [Singer] still does not like Bethenny. Since Luann wasn’t there they put Ramona on that couch to balance it out,” a third source explains. Sonja joined Ramona and Bethenny on one couch, per the source, while Carole, Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley sat on the other sofa.

Two sources tell Us that the women discussed Luann’s recent relapse, revealing that she “has not been sober and that she needs help.”

While fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see the drama unfold, RHONY executive producer and host Andy Cohen teased the reunion on Twitter, calling it “emotional,” “tense” and “funny.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

