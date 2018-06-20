Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill’s Feud ‘Should Be Ugly’ at ‘RHONY’ Reunion

Once besties, now enemies. The drama between The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill is heating up.

Though Radziwill recently wrote on a blog post that they’d made “peace,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly the ladies are still at war. “They are definitely going to be laying it all out on the table at the reunion,” the insider says. “It’s not something they’re looking forward to, but they’ll both be ready and it should be ugly.”

And though there may have been a brief ceasefire, there’s no chance of rekindling their friendship. “The trust is gone between them,” the source says. “They could coexist again, but not in the way they used to.”

The Naturally Thin author, 47, made headlines in October 2017 for raising millions of dollars for the Hurricane Maria victims. Then in May, the star alleged in an episode of RHONY that she tried to get Radziwill’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam Kenworthy to join in on her Puerto Rico mission as a photographer, but he declined because it did not pay. Radziwill, 54, was quick to shut Frankel’s claims down in her blog.

“Unlike Bethenny, Adam was 23 and dead broke when he created and ran an actual licensed charity. A not-for-profit that helped sustain a small farming community in Nicaragua. He fundraised and took money from his rent budget in order to keep the charity afloat. No five-star hotels, camera crews, or privates planes to jet in and out of disaster zones, but still he managed to do this and so much more,” she wrote. “When Harvey hit last summer, Bethenny was partying in Ibiza, I was taking care of a friend whose husband had passed away, and Adam was working hard commuting three hours between clients each day.”

Radziwill continued to defend herself and signed off her blog using two of Frankel’s iconic RHONY lines: “Get off my jock and if you’re going to come for me — you better not miss.”

For more on the feud, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

