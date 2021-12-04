All the Drama! Celebrity BFFs Who Ended Their Friendships

Best friends aren’t always forever — just ask the celebrities who have said goodbye to their famous BFFs for one reason or another.

From Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato growing apart to Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag’s ongoing feud, not even the biggest stars can make their friendships last forever.

In November 2021, Big Short director Adam McKay revealed that his more than 20-year bond with Will Ferrell went sour in 2019 over a casting decision. “I f—ked up on how I handled that,” McKay admitted to Vanity Fair.

Nicole Richie seemed less distraught about putting the kibosh on her brief companionship with Lindsay Lohan. The Simple Life alum told Andy Cohen during a 2014 appearance on his talk show, Watch What Happens Live, “[I] haven’t spoken to her in a while.” Based on her nonchalant response, it didn’t sound like Richie had plans to pick up a phone and give her a call anytime soon.

There are also those celebrities who consistently have trouble keeping their famous friends close including Gwyneth Paltrow.

Winona Ryder and the Glee alum ended their friendship over a film role. Paltrow reportedly stumbled upon the script for the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love at Ryder’s home. To make matters worse for the Beetlejuice actress, Paltrow went on to win the best actress Oscar for her performance in the romantic drama the following year.

In 2010, the Goop founder cut ties with another one of her besties: Madonna. “They don’t speak,” a source told Us Weekly at the time about the Royal Tenenbaums actress’ mysterious feud with the “Like a Prayer” singer. “I can’t tell you exactly why they had the falling out, but Gwyneth can be jealous and competitive.”

Paltrow admitted as much in a 2010 interview with British Vogue. “Oh yes, I can be mean,” the Iron Man actress told the magazine. “I can give in to gossip. I can ice people out and I definitely harbor revenge.”

It’s safe to say these bonds can be broken — but they can also be repaired if both parties are willing to let bygones be bygones.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton’s decade-long friendship disintegrated in 2010 over issues of jealousy — but when the “Stars Are Blind” singer got married to Carter Reum in November 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was there to support her. In fact, the Skims founder — who used to be the heiress’ assistant — fluffed Hilton’s veil before she walked down the aisle.

