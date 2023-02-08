From besties to barely speaking. Kaitlyn Bristowe formed a tight bond with Chris Harrison when she joined Bachelor Nation, but the pair’s connection has wavered over the years.

During a January 2023 appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Bristowe claimed that her mentor position on Katie Thurston’s 2021 season of The Bachelorette — which came amid Harrison’s exit from the franchise — strained their friendship.

“They offered me the position to come in, and what the Bachelor franchise said [I was there to do] was to mentor Katie,” she explained. “[They said] I wouldn’t be replacing Chris. Then all these articles started coming out, saying, ‘Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe replacing Chris Harrison.’”

Harrison was officially let go from his longtime Bachelor franchise hosting gig in June 2021 after garnering backlash for defending controversial season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell — who made headlines for her racially insensitive past — that February.

Bristowe recalled feeling “icky” at the thought of taking her pal’s job and claimed that she “messaged Chris probably about 10 times without him responding.”

The Canada native added that she “bawled” her “eyes out” after her relationship with the television personality “just felt like it went down the toilet.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Shortly after the Dancing With the Stars alum dished on the falling out, she reunited with Harrison during a February 2023 episode of his “Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.”

During the episode, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire alum addressed Bristowe’s claims that she had texted him “about 10 times” after being offered the mentorship role.

“Seven of [the messages] were just that day,” he claimed. “And I’m not going to read them to you, but it was one of those things where she missed a word and she’s like, ‘Wait, I meant this, meant this.’ So, it wasn’t like you were hammering me with text messages, [saying] ‘Call me, call me, call me.’ It was really this one strain of thoughts that came out on one day.”

Harrison continued: “A week later [or] so you said, ‘Hey if you get a chance call me.’ And so there wasn’t ghosting.”

The Texas native also emphasized that the shift in their friendship wasn’t due to hard feelings about Bristowe and Adams signing on for season 17.

“It had nothing — and I mean, nothing — to do with you and Tayshia hosting the show. It had to do with the fact that I was going through something extraordinary. … And I don’t mean this in a condescending way, it had nothing to do with you or Tayshia,” he said.

After hearing Harrison’s perspective, Bristowe conceded that in hindsight she “totally get[s]” why the game show host didn’t prioritize responding to her at the time.

Scroll through to see Bristowe and Harrison’s ups and downs over the years: