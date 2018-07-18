No love lost between these two. Paris Hilton threw some new shade at frenemy Lindsay Lohan — and she didn’t mince her words.

A fan account for The Simple Life alum, 37, posted an Instagram video on Tuesday, July 17, highlighting two throwback moments where the Mean Girls star, 32, took her own shots at Hilton — including an instance in 2006 where Lohan called the heiress a “c—t” before changing her tune moments later. The account captioned the video, “The chronicles of the 00s troubled star Lindsay Lohan and her chaotic backtracking situations,” which Hilton commented on, writing, “#PathologicalLiar” with a crying laughing face emoji.

The former pals have a history with few highs and many lows. Despite being close at one point, their friendship hit the skids in 2006 after it was reported that The Canyons actress was dating Hilton’s ex, Stavros Niarchos. The betrayal caused a rift and shortly afterward, Hilton laughed hysterically while Brandon Davis publicly called Lohan a “firecrotch.” Hilton later took another public shot at Lohan in 2011 after offering her jewelry to a homeless woman on an episode of her reality show The World According to Paris. After the woman mistook her for the Herbie: Fully Loaded star, Hilton quipped, “If I was Lindsay, I’d be stealing the earrings, not giving them away,” seemingly referring to Lohan’s legal troubles in 2011 when she allegedly stole a necklace from a Venice store.

Years later, their feud still hadn’t died down. In December 2017, Hilton recounted the night in 2006 that she, the Freaky Friday actress and Britney Spears were photographed hanging out — dubbed ‘The Holy Trinity’ on headlines the next day. “It was just Brit and I out and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got in,” before she revealed, “She wasn’t invited. She wasn’t on the list.”

Most recently, when asked by a photographer if Lohan would be invited to Hilton’s wedding to Chris Zylka — who she got engaged to in January — on June 18, the “Stars Are Blind” singer answered, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” She later explained, “I’m very busy … I don’t have drama with anyone, but I choose to not surround myself [with] certain people … Life is too short.”

Meanwhile, Lohan isn’t holding onto any grudges. In June 2017, she tweeted an invite to Hilton — and Spears — to come to her 31st birthday in Greece. (They didn’t attend.)

