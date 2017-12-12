That is so un-fetch! Paris Hilton revealed the truth behind about an 11-year-old famous photo of herself, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears, which dubbed the trio as the “Holy Trinity.”

The hotel heiress, 36, subtly shaded the Mean Girls actress, 31, during an interview with MTV Australia on Sunday, December 10. “It’s like Charlie’s Angels,” Hilton joked of the iconic snapshot before disclosing that that Lohan was never meant to be a part of the memory. “It was just Brit and I out and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got in.”

“She wasn’t invited,” Hilton quipped of the picture of the threesome carpooling to an L.A. club in 2006. “She wasn’t on the list.”

Although they were once thick as thieves, Lohan and Hilton’s friendship took a turn for the worst later that year after Hilton and friend Brandon David called Lohan a “firecrotch.”

Despite the “Stars Are Blind” singer’s remarks to MTV, Lohan seems to bear no ill will toward her and Spears, 36. In June, the Just My Luck actress invited Hilton and Spears to party in Greece with her for her 31st birthday.

“#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend,” Lohan tweeted at the time, also extending a special invite to Beyonce. However, the DJ and the “Make Me” songstress did not end up reuniting with the Parent Trap alum for her special day. As for Beyonce? She had just welcomed twins with husband Jay-Z!

