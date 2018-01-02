Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Chris Zylka!

Paris Hilton needs a wedding planner! The 36-year-old heiress is engaged to Leftovers actor Chris Zylka, her rep tells Us Weekly.

The bride-to-be took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, to share photos of Zylka proposing in Aspen, Colorado.

“I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life,” wrote Hilton. “My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.😍.”

The news should come as no surprise: Both Hilton and Zylka had marriage — and babies on the brain in October.

“I think we’re the only couple that never fights. All my friends are like, ‘Literally, you guys are the perfect couple. I’ve never seen you argue,’” the DJ gushed to Us Weekly. Added Zylka, 32: “We communicate well.”

Hilton was 100 percent certain she had found The One. When asked about an impending engagement and wedding, she told Us, “We cannot wait. It’s going to take a lot of planning!”

Both want a big family. “I grew up in a family of four, so I definitely don’t want only one. I’d be happy with two, but three would be amazing.”

The duo went public with their relationship on social media in February, but in her September interview with Galore, Hilton revealed that they met each other seven years ago. “He came over to my house. We stayed up all night talking and getting to know each other. When we had our first kiss, I felt that electric feeling and I knew there was something special about him,” she said.

Zylka helps keep the socialite grounded. “My favorite thing to do is be at home with him,” she told Galore. “He is my best friend and we always have the most amazing time together. For work, I have to be out and be social all the time. So in my private time, I would much rather be at home in bed watching TV with my boyfriend and puppies than out at a club.”

Hilton was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw in 2003 and Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis in 2005.

