Michael Lohan and Kate Major’s tumultuous marriage is coming to an end. The former journalist filed for divorce from Lindsay Lohan’s father in Florida on Wednesday, September 5, The Blast reports.

Major, 35, described her relationship with Michael, 58, as “irretrievably broken” in court documents obtained by the website. She reportedly requested primary custody of their sons, Landon, 5, and Logan, 3, but is willing to share legal responsibility with Michael. Major is seeking spousal and child support, in addition to asking her estranged husband to cover her legal expenses.

Michael told The Blast that he was blindsided by the divorce filing.

“Kate and I went to a mediation attorney to work out the terms of the divorce, but her lawyer pulled a fast one and went behind my back,” he claimed. “I guess he wants publicity and to make money. Isn’t that always the case? After all, he’s doing it for nothing and asking for legal fees from me. Hmmmm! Case and point! If he wants publicity, he’ll get it but what I have is 10 times more than the world has seen. I’m not out to sling mud or prove my case, but he better think twice before he destroys his client.”

Michael and Major got engaged in April 2010 and tied the knot in October 2014. They lost custody of Landon and Logan to Michael’s mother, Marilyn Lohan, in November 2015 after social services obtained a video of them arguing in front of the boys.

Major has since had multiple run-ins with the law, most recently in July when she was arrested for allegedly throwing a glass candle holder at Michael. Page Six reported that Florida prosecutors did not press charges for that incident due to insufficient evidence.

Michael was previously married to Dina Lohan, with whom he shares Lindsay, 32, Michael Jr., 30, Ali, 24, and Cody, 22. He is also the father of a daughter named Ashley, 23, with massage therapist Kristi Kaufmann, whom he dated during a brief separation from Dina.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!