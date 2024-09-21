Back in the early-to-mid 2000s, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan’s friendship-turned-feud was infamous.

Now that they’ve both grown up and put their long-running feud behind them, could they be teaming up for a new project?

In an interview with Vulture, published Friday, September 20 to promote her new album Infinite Icons, Hilton was asked whether she’d consider joining forces musically with her former foe.

“I’m actually putting a remix album together right now. A remix with her would be so iconic. I love Lindsay,” Hilton, 43, responded. “Her album was sick.”

Hilton also complimented Lohan’s 2004 hit release, adding, “I love ‘Rumors’. That song is so good.”

While Lohan, 38, found success in both movies and music at the time, Hilton was in the spotlight thanks to her socialite status and for appearing on reality show The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007 alongside Nicole Richie.

In 2006, Hilton turned her hand to music and released her debut self-titled album, which featured lead single, “Stars are Blind” – an album she touched on in the interview with Vulture.

“When I was recording Paris, I was in my party-girl era, but I was very timid in the studio,” Hilton said before comparing the single to her newest release. “When I listen to ‘I’m Free,’ I can hear a woman who has discovered who she is. That’s why I wanted to make songs that are empowering, because that’s the direct effect they had on me.”

Hilton and Lohan were initially friends and made headlines for their nights out with other It Girls of the era. However, their bond turned sour in 2006 when the Mean Girls star was linked to Hilton’s ex Stavros Niarchos.

The sticky situation caused a rift and shortly afterward, the feud escalated when Hilton was filmed laughing while Lohan’s ex, Brandon Davis, publicly labeled Lohan a “firecrotch.”

Meanwhile, that same year Lohan was busted on tape calling Hilton a “c—”, intensifying the bad blood between the pair.

Years later, their feud still hadn’t died down. In December 2017, Hilton recounted the night in 2006 that she, Lohan and Britney Spears were photographed hanging out — dubbed ‘The Holy Trinity’ in headlines the next day.

“It was just Brit and I out and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got in,” Hilton told MTV. “She wasn’t invited. She wasn’t on the list.”

However, Hilton and Lohan have since put their animosity behind them, with the hotel heiress confirming in January 2022 that they had reconnected.

“I just feel that we’re grown-ups now,” Hilton said during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” when asked about reconnecting with the Parent Trap star. “We’re not, like, in high school. I think it was very immature and now everything is all good.”