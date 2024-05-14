Since starring on The Simple Life, Paris Hilton has continued to star in several of her own reality TV shows.

Hilton made her reality TV debut with The Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie. The series, which showed the two wealthy socialites doing menial jobs, ran from 2003 to 2007. Following the series’ cancellation, Hilton continued to star in several more reality shows including Paris Hilton’s My New BFF from 2008 to 2009, The World According to Paris in 2011, Cooking with Paris in 2021 and Paris in Love from 2021 to 2024.

Over 20 years after The Simple Life, Hilton revealed that she and Richie were teaming up again for a new reality series.

“New Era. Same Besties. 👯‍♀️Coming soon to Peacock,” the duo shared in a joint Instagram post in May 2024.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Hilton’s TV shows throughout the years:

‘The Simple Life’

Hilton and Richie starred in The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007 on E!. The show saw the two women go across the U.S. and pick up odd jobs along the way. Due to the success of the series, Richie and Hilton were both launched into stardom – and they both credit the show for getting them to where they are now.

“Filming this series with @nicolerichie was one of the most special, hilarious and iconic times in my life 🥰,” Hilton wrote in an Instagram post in December 2023. “I’m so lucky to have these amazing memories!!”

‘Paris Hilton’s My New BFF’

One year after the conclusion of The Simple Life, Hilton created a new competitive reality show called Paris Hilton’s My New BFF. The MTV show, which ran from 2008 to 2009, followed 16 women and three men as they competed in several challenges in an attempt to become Hilton’s new best friend. The series also spawned two international versions: Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend in 2009 and Paris Hilton’s Dubai BFF in 2011.

‘The World According to Paris’

Following the success of Paris Hilton’s My New BFF, Hilton launched another series on Oxygen, The World According to Paris, which focused on her daily life including her relationships with family, friends and her then-boyfriend Cy Waits. The series only ran for one season in 2011.

‘Cooking with Paris’

Ten years after The World of Paris, Hilton launched a six-part reality cooking show on Netflix in 2021, which only ran for one season. The show followed the reality star as she learned new recipes alongside her celebrity friends such as Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Kathy Hilton and more.

‘Paris in Love’

The same year she released Cooking with Paris, Hilton also debuted Paris in Love on Peacock, which covered her planning her wedding to Carter Reum, the birth of her first son, Phoenix, and the planning of her first-ever concert.