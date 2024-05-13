From the bright lights of Hollywood to the quiet fields of Arkansas, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s friendship is anything but simple.

Ever since childhood, Paris, 43, and Nicole, 42, have had a close bond as they attended school together and grew up in the same affluent Los Angeles neighborhood.

While their parents found success in and out of Hollywood – Nicole’s dad is musician Lionel Richie while Paris’ father, Rick Hilton, is the co-founder of real estate brokerage Hilton & Hyland – both Paris and Nicole paved their own path when they entered their 20s and agreed to participate in a reality show titled The Simple Life.

Twenty years after the show premiered on Fox, the BFFs remain close and are headed back to the small screen for an undisclosed project with Peacock. Before their reunion happens, however, take a look at the highs and lows of their unforgettable friendship.

The Simple Life Starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Premieres

In December 2003, more than 13 million viewers watched Paris and Nicole say goodbye to credit cards and shopping sprees and hello to life on an Arkansas farm. Cameras rolled as the pair learned what it was like to clean rooms, serve meals in fast-food restaurants, work as camp counselors and even perform hard labor on a farm. Hilarity ensued with the show, which beat ratings for The Tracy Morgan Show.

“The Simple Life was the most fun time of my life,” Nicole said on Watch What Happens Live in 2014. “I was 20 and I had a television network, which was Fox, come up to me and say, ‘Do you want to take a trip for 28 days and get paid for it?’ I was like, ‘OK!’ It was great. It was like backpacking — it was with your best friend and you got paid for it and it was fun!”

Paris and Nicole’s Feud Takes Center Stage

Despite The Simple Life finding huge success, Paris and Nicole experienced a falling out in April 2005, or after season 3.

“It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends,” Paris said in a statement to People at the time. “Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.”

Several months later, Nicole spoke out about the friendship breakup on Today saying they “grew apart” and their publicized feud “just turned into a much bigger thing than it is. It’s just not part of my life.” She also denied rumors that their feud stemmed from Paris possibly wanting Kimberly Stewart to replace Nicole on The Simple Life. As she said, “That was never going to happen.”

The Simple Life Must Go On

Despite Paris and Nicole’s estrangement, the pair agreed to continue filming The Simple Life. As the show moved to E! for seasons 4 and 5, the ladies were not talking and only agreed to film some segments together.

One episode featured the duo running into each other at a coffee shop. In the scene, Paris entered with her dog and ordered a cookie to send over to Nicole’s table. A close-up of the dessert revealed a message in frosting that stated, “Good luck, bitch.” The Simple Life was ultimately canceled in 2007.

Paris Doesn’t Attend Nicole’s Wedding to Joel Madden

In December 2010, Nicole celebrated her wedding to Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden at Lionel’s Beverly Hills estate. While close friends like Gwen Stefani, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Khloé Kardashian were in attendance, Paris was noticeably missing from the festivities.

“Nicole knew very well that having Paris involved would have inevitably turned a special night into being about their friendship,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “There are no hard feelings there. They just grew up and apart.”

During the wedding weekend, Paris was busy shooting an Oxygen reality series in Las Vegas to celebrate Jennifer Rovero‘s birthday.

Nicole Confirms She’s Still Friends With Paris

Time heals all wounds. During a 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Nicole made it clear that Paris still holds a very special place in her heart despite any past drama. “An idea of a true friend is somebody that’s going to be there with you through and through,” she told Andy Cohen. “The short answer to this is, I haven’t spoken to her in a while, but we are very good friends. I love her and I love her family. I have a lot of respect for her.”

Nicole Attends Paris’ Wedding to Carter Reum

In November 2021, Nicole was on hand to witness Paris marry Carter Reum in a fairytale wedding. Their reunion was documented as part of the Peacock series Paris in Love. After the ceremony aired, Paris reflected on how special it was to have her longtime friend in attendance. “Sill and Bill forever,” she joked via TikTok in January 2022. ”Thank you @NicoleRichie for sharing my special day with me. Love you.”

Paris and Nicole Tease New Peacock Special

More than two decades after taking reality TV by storm on The Simple Life, Paris and Nicole appear to be reuniting for a new Peacock reality series. “New Era,” the duo wrote via a joint Instagram post with Peacock on May 13. “Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock.” According to TMZ, the project is still very early in development and nothing has been shot yet.