Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum Less Than 1 Year After Engagement

Marriage is hot! Paris Hilton and Carter Reum exchanged vows on Thursday, November 11, and the wedding was certainly one to remember.

“My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝#JustMarried #ForeverHiltonReum,” Hilton, 40, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, showing off her Oscar de la Renta gown and veil.

Ahead of the nuptials, the bride and groom discussed their “fairy tale” love story on Thursday’s episode of the “This Is Paris” podcast. “That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us — I’m going to think about all those memories,” Reum, also 40, gushed, while Hilton revealed that she was most “nervous” about the first dance.

The couple tied the knot in California before celebrating with a “three-day affair,” which the DJ previously teased during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As soon as the pair said “I do,” the first episode of their wedding docuseries, Paris in Love, dropped on Peacock.

The Simple Life alum and Reum began dating in November 2019. “This is the best time of my life right now,” Hilton gushed to Us Weekly and other reporters at an event the following February, adding that she was “so happy” with how the romance was progressing.

One year later, the businessman popped the question. “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the socialite captioned a series of engagement photos via Instagram at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

The Cooking With Paris star jumped headfirst into wedding planning — and had her mom, Kathy Hilton, by her side every step of the way.

“You know how you are supposed to have something old?” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 62, hinted on the Tuesday, November 9, episode of Daily Blast Live. “I am having something sewn into her wedding dress that’s going to be a big surprise. I can’t tell you yet, but it’s going to be very special.”

The mother-daughter duo took care to add “secret touches” to the event in order to adhere to Hilton family “tradition.” While Kathy kept mum about many of the details, she spilled some tea about what would be served at the bar.

“We’re doing a special drink, Moët Rosé Impérial Champagne. And I wanted to have a little pink,” the Bravo personality said. “Paris has to have a little pink in her wedding.”

With her wedding in the rearview, the This Is Paris star is looking forward to her next chapter with Reum: starting a family.

“I can’t wait to have children in 2022,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July after previously denying pregnancy rumors. “I always love being a boss babe. I love working hard. I’m running a huge empire, so I’m always focused on my business. But one day when I become a mother, I’m not going to be traveling the way that I used to. It was way too much.”

Watching her sister, Nicky Hilton, raise daughters Lily, 5, and Teddy, 3, with James Rothschild has been a big inspiration, Paris told the outlet.

“It’s just the true meaning of life,” she said of parenthood. “It brings you so much joy and so much love that you could never even have imagined before. I just can’t wait for that one day.”