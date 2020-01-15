Could wedding bells finally be ringing for Paris Hilton? The heiress-turned-businesswoman is “extremely serious” with her new boyfriend, Carter Reum,” a source reveals exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast.

“Carter is very down to earth and comes from a very solid family,” the source tells Us, adding that a “proposal and wedding could happen very quickly.”

Us confirmed that Hilton and Reum, both 38, were an item earlier this month after they were spotted “making out” at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes 2020 afterparty.

According on an onlooker, the twosome were “all over each other at the party” and were “not trying to hide their relationship.”

The Simple Life alum’s relationship with the VEEV Spirits businessman came more than a year after she called off her engagement to Chris Zylka. A source told Us at the time that Hilton “realized that it wasn’t meant to be and he wasn’t right for her.”

The DJ and the Leftovers alum, who made their relationship Instagram official in February 2017, got engaged in January 2018. They split that November.

“I’m doing really good. I’m just really having my me time,” Hilton said in her first interview after the split on The Talk. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance.”

She added that she still would “love to get married and have children” one day.

“I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision,” Hilton said. “For right now I’m just focused on myself and my work.”

