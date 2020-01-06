Has Paris Hilton found love again? The heiress-turned-businesswoman is currently dating entrepreneur Carter Reum, Us Weekly can confirm.

Hilton and Reum, both 38, stepped out together on Sunday, January 5, to attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes 2020 afterparty. A source told Us that the new couple were “making out” and “all over each other at the party.” The duo were “not trying to hide their relationship,” the insider added.

Reum is quite established as a businessman. In 2007, he teamed up with his brother, Courtney Reum, to launch VEEV Spirits, a premium spirit brand. Four years later, the company made Inc. magazine’s 500 fastest-growing companies list. He is also an author, releasing a book with his brother in January 2018 called Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success.

Hilton’s new romance with Carter comes more than a year after she ended her engagement to actor Chris Zylka in November 2018 after two years together. The Simple Life alum “realized that it wasn’t meant to be and he wasn’t right for her,” a source told Us at the time. Hilton and Zylka’s relationship also had “some problems along the way.”

Hilton and Zylka, who met at an Oscars afterparty in the early 2000s, made their relationship Instagram official in February 2017. The 35-year-old Leftovers alum would later pop the question to Hilton during their Aspen, Colorado, vacation in January 2018. “I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate,” she shared via Instagram. “Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

Hilton broke her silence on her split from Zylka during a November 2018 appearance on The Talk. “I’m doing really good. I’m just really having my me time,” the House of Wax actress said at the time. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance.”

Last January, an insider told Us that Hilton was “definitely open to meeting people” but it’s “easy for her to lose interest” in a potential suitor. Two months later, Us broke the news that Hilton had “hooked up” with British comedian Jack Whitehall, who has also been linked to Kate Beckinsale. She was also spotted flirting with Riverdale‘s KJ Apa at a house party in September 2019.

Hilton previously spoke to Us exclusively about whether she would ever settle down and start a family. Though she admitted that she’s “totally immersed” in her work, she said she would “love” to become a mother.

“I think that having a family and children is another meaning of life,” she said in October 2019. “One day I would love that, but with my schedule, I just honestly don’t have time for it right now. One day I will, and I’ll be the best mom.”