Miss movin’ on. Paris Hilton is ready to start dating again following her split from her former fiancé Chris Zylka — if the right man comes along.

“Paris has been out and about and when she is, she’ll take note of guys around her and tell her friends if she thinks a guy is cute or smart,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’ll chat with guys and is definitely open to meeting people, but it’s also easy for her to lose interest.”

The source adds that the 37-year-old hotel heiress is “so busy with work and focused on herself,” but “if right guy came along, she’d be open to it.”

Paris and Zylka, 33, called it quits in November 2018 after two years together. The source tells Us that the actor is “having a good time with his guy friends” after the breakup.

“There’s a part of him that definitely still seems a little somber,” the source adds.

Paris’ mom, Kathy Hilton, spoke exclusively to Us about Zylka earlier this month and even admitted she thought the Leftovers star was The One for her daughter.

“The problem is you end up falling in love with these people yourself and they’re so sweet and they become part of the family,” Kathy said at the 16th annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards in Beverly Hills on Friday, January 18.

Shortly after the split, Paris told Us that she will “always be friends” with Zylka.

An insider revealed to Us last month that the exes “just weren’t a match.”

“She has reaffirmed for herself that she will never settle. … She wants a husband and kids, but it hasn’t happened and she’s committed to doing what’s right for her and just living,” the insider added. “She’s not going to just be with someone so everyone else feels better. She’d rather be alone and happy.”

The Simple Life alum previously dated model Jason Shaw, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, The Hills star Doug Reinhardt, nightclub owner Cy Waits, model River Viiperi and businessman Thomas Gross.

