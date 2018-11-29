In good spirits! Paris Hilton isn’t wallowing in her split from ex-fiancé Chris Zylka.

“I’m just really happy and excited to spend the holidays with my family and friends,” the TV personality, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively at Rachel Zoe’s Holiday/Resort 2019 collection presentation in Palisades, California, on Wednesday, November 28. “Everything’s amazing.”

Hilton is also keeping busy. “I’m really working, I’m just traveling so much,” she told Us. “I just got back from my little launch of my 24th fragrance, Platinum Rush, we did a world tour, traveled all around for the past month, so it’s good to finally be home. I’m back in L.A. and with my pets.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on November 19 that Hilton and Zylka, 33, called off their engagement after two years. But despite their breakup, the hotel heiress told Us on Wednesday night that the former couple will “always be friends.”

Hilton’s mom, Kathy Hilton, was also at the event — and hinted at a possibility of a reconciliation between the exes.

“He’s a nice young man, and you never know,” Kathy told Us. “Who ever knows what could happen down the road, you know what I’m saying?”

Kathy added: “I don’t know, but you never know. He’s been nothing but lovely and wonderful.”

A source close to the couple told Us on November 19 that Paris “broke up with [Zylka] a couple of weeks ago.”

The insider added: “She has been out of the country in Dubai and Australia. Paris realized that it wasn’t meant to be and he wasn’t right for her. There were some problems along the way. She’s done.”

The Simple Life alum got engaged to the Leftovers star in January 2018.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

