Paris Hilton is single again. The TV personality and her fiancé, Chris Zylka, have called off their engagement after nearly two years together, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Hilton, 37, and Zylka, 33, first met at an Oscars afterparty in the early aughts, but they did not start dating until years later. She debuted their relationship on Instagram in February 2017, and the pair made their red carpet debut two months later at the season 3 premiere of Zylka’s HBO show The Leftovers.

The actor proposed to the Simple Life alum during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, in January. “I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate,” she gushed on Instagram at the time. “Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

Hilton revealed to Us exclusively in February that she was having “fun looking at [wedding] dresses and venues for now.” A month later, she told Us that she and Zylka (who got a large tattoo of his fiancée’s first name tattooed on his forearm in July) had “never been apart for more than a couple of hours” and were “together 24/7.”

The couple announced in August that they had pushed back their wedding date to accommodate their busy work schedules.

“I don’t want to rush something like this. I want to be perfect,” the hotel heiress told Us exclusively at the time. “I want to go directly from wedding to my honeymoon, not to just rush off to work, because it’s the most special day of your life.”

Hilton previously dated poker player Rick Salomon, model Jason Shaw, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, Greek socialites Paris Latsis and Stavros Niarchos III, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, The Hills star Doug Reinhardt, nightclub owner Cy Waits, model River Viiperi and businessman Thomas Gross. Zylka was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth.

Just Jared was first to break the news.

