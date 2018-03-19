Kristin Cavallari recently revealed to Us Weekly that distance makes her relationship with Jay Cutler stronger. For Paris Hilton, it’s the opposite.

The 37-year-old and her fiancé, Chris Zylka, are rarely more than a few feet apart. “We’re together 24/7,” she gushed to Us Weekly at the Nicky Hilton x Tolani Trunk Show in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 17. “We’re never been apart for more than a couple of hours. So it’s date night every day and every night.”

Paris announced the news of her engagement to model Zylka in a January Instagram post. “I said Yes!,’ she wrote alongside photos of the Leftovers actor, 32, proposing in Aspen, Colorado, with a 20-carat pear-shaped diamond ring. “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!”

The DJ admits she hasn’t gotten far in wedding planning process though. “I’ve just been really busy and traveling a lot,” Paris told Us on Saturday, adding that she and her mom, Kathy Hilton, have been burning up the phone lines. “We’ve been talking a lot and and trying to plan everything but there’s just so much that goes into it!” she said. Right now, Paris is attempting to lock down a location and a dress. But she’s finding the process slightly overwhelming: “There’s just so many options to pick from!”

Meanwhile, the perfect gown isn’t the only thing on Paris’ mind these days. With the launch of her designer sister Nicky’s new Mommy and Me capsule, Paris has babies on her brain.

“I can’t wait to have my own daughter one day and to dress her like me,” Paris gushed. “That’s the meaning of life, just to have a family. And I see how happy the children make my sister, so I can’t wait for that one day.” (Nicky and her husband, James Rothschild, are parents of daughters Lily Grace, 20 months, and Teddy, 3 months.)

Zykla, who told Us Weekly in November that he wants at least “two or three” kids, spent his time at the event doting on Paris and playing on the floor with children. Says an onlooker: “He looked like a real natural in that setting.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

