



Looking ahead! Paris Hilton may be single, but the singer wants to have children in the future.

“I’m totally immersed in my work, but I would love that one day,” the heiress, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, September 30, while promoting her 25th fragrance, ELECTRIFY. “I think that having a family and children is another meaning of life. One day I would love that, but with my schedule, I just honestly don’t have time for it right now. One day I will, and I’ll be the best mom.”

For now, the New York native is the best aunt to her nieces. Her sister, Nicky Hilton, gushed to Us exclusively earlier this week about Paris’ bond with her daughters, Lily, 3, and Teddy, 21 months.

“They just think she’s, like, a doll,” the 365 Style author, 35, explained to Us. “When she visits New York, I’ll take them over to her loft, and they’ll just look at her dolls and her trinkets and her figurines and then the little dogs, and they just are in heaven.”

She went on to say that her older sister will make “an incredible mother,” adding, “Paris is like a big kid herself. So I think she’ll be an amazing mother one day.”

The “High Off My Love” singer has another niece or nephew on the way. Us confirmed in September that Barron Hilton and his wife, Tessa Hilton (née Gräfin von Walderdorff), are expecting their first child.

“It’s exciting to be an aunt again and I can’t wait see if it’s a boy or a girl,” Paris told Us on Monday. “Coming up with names with them, it’s just really exciting.”

She’s also thrilled about her fragrance, telling Us of ELECTRIFY, which is available on perfumania.com: “Every time I do a fragrance, I always like to make them completely different so that everyone could just enjoy them and collect them. This one is a different scent than anything I’ve ever done. It’s … sweet coconut vanilla and has a bit of floral in it and magnolia and the scarlet apple. So when you put the scent on, it just immediately puts you in an amazing mood.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

