



Next stop: parenthood! Tessa Hilton (née Gräfin von Walderdorff) is pregnant with her and Barron Hilton’s first child, Us Weekly confirms.

The baby news comes just over a year after the hotel heir, 29, and the model, 25, wed in June 2019 in St. Barts. “Still floating, mesmerized, by the enfolding of immeasurable cares and love this weekend,” the bride captioned a black-and-white Instagram upload at the time. “An explosion of extraordinary light, vibrations, and melting embrace. 06.03.2018.”

She honored their first anniversary in June, writing, “Exactly one year ago we were surrounded by all our closest friends and family on this tiny island to share our joy and celebrate our love as we said our I Dos! I’ve been coming to this island since I was born. My parents got married here 30 years ago and then just three years ago I found the love of my life on this very island too. Today, embraced in each other’s arms and nestled in the island’s song, we continue to experience the infinite dance of love. Forever, for always, and beyond… Happy One Year Anniversary, my love.”

The couple got engaged in September 2017, and Tessa announced the news on social media with a PDA pic. “Better than a fairytale,” the socialite wrote at the time. “Engaged to my best friend, my soul mate, the love of my life. Forever and for always.”

Barron is the second of his siblings, Nicky Hilton, Paris Hilton and Conrad Hilton, to start a family. Nicky, 35, and her husband, James Rothschild, tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed Lily, now 3, the following year. She became a big sister in 2017 when Teddy, 20 months, arrived.

