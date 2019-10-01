



Nicky Hilton is ready to be an aunt! The fashion designer ’s brotheris expecting a child with wife, and Nicky is also looking forward to the day sister Paris Hilton becomes a mom.

“I think she’ll be an incredible mother,” Nicky, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly when she stopped by to discuss her Nicky Hilton x French Sole Fall ‘19 Capsule Collection, her first-ever shoe line. “Paris is like a big kid herself. So I think she’ll be an amazing mother one day.”

Paris, 38, already has the adoration of Nicky’s two daughters with husband James Rothschild, Lily, 3, and Teddy, 21 months.

“They just think she’s, like, a doll,” Nicky told Us of Lily and Teddy’s take on Aunt Paris. “When she visits New York, I’ll take them over to her loft, and they’ll just look at her dolls and her trinkets and her figurines and then the little dogs, and they just are in heaven.”

Barron, 29, and Tessa (née Gräfin von Walderdorff), 25, meanwhile, are gearing up to welcome their own bundle of joy. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the duo, who married in June 2018, are expecting a baby. “[Tessa] was texting me the other day, wanting to know some maternity brands and jeans, so I was sending her my list of all that stuff,” Nicky revealed. “She’s got a little bit to go. It’ll be my first time as an aunt!”

Nicky also shared with Us the advice she got before she started a family with Rothschild. “Everyone always says do everything you want to do before you have children,” she observed. “Because once you do, everything changes. It really does.”

Happily, the 365 Style author believes she got everything checked off her bucket list before she became a mom. “No regrets,” she told Us.

And might there be a third child on the way someday? “I don’t know!” Nicky mused. “We’re content with the two little girls right now. But who knows?”

Watch the video above to hear Nicky talk about her girls’ sense of style, her daughter Lily’s days at school, and her thoughts about doing reality TV one day like aunt Kyle Richards!

