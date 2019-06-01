Nicky Hilton: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Nicky Hilton revealed 25 things about herself — including the item she would steal from sister Paris Hilton’s closet, when she knew her family was different from other families and more — exclusively with Us Weekly. Take a look at the Nicky Hilton x Tolani designer and heiress’ suite life.

1. I was MVP of my high school volleyball team.

2. I don’t wear fur.

3. I went to an all-girls Catholic high school [Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York City] with Lady Gaga.

4. I lost my cameo in Sex and the City because I missed my flight.

5. According to statistics, I have the most common birthday — October 5 — in the United States.

6. I start and finish every day of my life with a bath.

7. I’m very punctual. I always arrive 10 minutes early because being late is so rude.

8. I’m very superstitious — cracks on the floor, hats on the bed, just weird things.

9. Taco Bell is my favorite fast food. I order the crunchy tacos.

10. I’m a cat person. I have two, named Mac and Cheese.

11. I’ve never had a spray tan in my life.

12. If I weren’t in the fashion industry, I’d work at an animal shelter. I volunteer at Animal Haven in Soho sometimes. I love animals.

13. The best business advice I’ve ever received from my dad [Rick Hilton] is that learning the ropes is very important.

14. I’ve been obsessed with interior design lately, so I’d love to do something in the home-design world 10 years from now.

15. I collect Judith Leiber purses.

16. I didn’t used to be a morning person at all, but now that I have kids [Lily, 2, and Teddy, 17 months, with husband James Rothschild], I have two alarm clocks that wake me up very early every day.

17. If I could raid my sister Paris’ closet, [I’d take something from her] vintage Chanel and Dior collections.

18. A bad habit I have that I wish I could break is picking my split ends.

19. I’m addicted to Hot Tamales.

20. I cringe thinking back to my voice message from high school. I’d play half of a No Doubt or an Alanis Morissette song and then say, “Leave a message.”

21. The Hilton Humanitarian Prize is the largest humanitarian award in the world. The Hilton Foundation has given away more than $1.6 billion in grants to organizations that alleviate human suffering.

22. My favorite place in the world is Italy. I met my husband in Italy, I got engaged in Italy. I love Italian food.

23. I wear socks to bed every night. I can’t sleep without them.

24. I don’t have any regrets because every good and bad thing I’ve done has brought me to exactly where I am today.

25. The moment I understood that my family was different from other families was when I [realized I] lived in a hotel.

