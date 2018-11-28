Ready to move on. Paris Hilton spoke out publicly for the first time on Wednesday, November 28, about her split from fiancé, Chris Zylka.

“I’m doing really good. I’m just really having my me time,” the 37-year-old said on The Talk on Wednesday. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance.”

Hilton then admitted that she thought she was going to get her “happy ending.”

“I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision,” she explained. “But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Hilton and Zylka, 33, called it quits after nearly two years together.

“She broke up with him a couple of weeks ago,” a source close to the pair told Us on November 19. “She has been out of the country in Dubai and Australia. Paris realized that it wasn’t meant to be and he wasn’t right for her. There were some problems along the way. She’s done.”

Back in October, the heiress gushed about the actor, telling Us exclusively that she felt like they were “already married.”

“He’s even more beautiful on the inside than the out,” Hilton told Us weeks before the split. “He’s just such a genuine, good man and an amazing, supportive best friend. He’s everything, and it’s really rare and hard to find — especially in L.A. You can’t trust any of these guys. So it’s nice to finally find someone that I can really trust.”

Zylka popped the question with a $2 million ring in January. The duo previously announced in August that they were pushing back their nuptials because of their busy work schedules.

