Paris Hilton showed no signs of trouble in paradise with her fiancé, Chris Zylka, weeks before news broke of their split.

“He’s even more beautiful on the inside than the out,” the hotel heiress, 37, gushed to Us Weekly exclusively at the Alice + Olivia store in Beverly Hills on October 27. “He’s just such a genuine, good man and an amazing, supportive best friend. He’s everything, and it’s really rare and hard to find — especially in L.A. You can’t trust any of these guys. So it’s nice to finally find someone that I can really trust.”

Hilton wore her $2 million diamond engagement ring while attending the Shop to Erase MS event, and even joked that she has to “wear sunglasses because it blinds me.”

The Simple Life alum told Us at the time that she and the Leftovers alum, 33, were still in the midst of wedding planning after they pushed back the date to 2019 due to their busy work schedules.

“We go everywhere together,” she noted. “It feels like we’re already married anyway, but I’m excited for next year. We’re together 24/7. We’ve never spent a night apart.”

Hilton said she hoped for a “big, beautiful, elegant” wedding with Zylka, who proposed to her in January during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, after a year of dating. She added that her dress was “not finished yet.”

As for the couple’s honeymoon plans? “Something tropical,” the TV personality told Us. “I love just being in the water and chilling.”

But three weeks later, a source confirmed to Us that Hilton and Zylka had called off their engagement. She has not publicly addressed the news, but she posted a cryptic tweet hours earlier that read, “What made her strong was despite the million things that hurt her. She spoke of nothing but happiness.”

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

