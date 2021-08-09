Ready to start a family! Paris Hilton has spoken candidly over the years about her plans to become a mom.

The Simple Life opened up about motherhood more after getting engaged to Carter Reum in February 2021. The pair had been dating for one year.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the model told her Instagram followers at the time. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly six months ahead of the proposal that she was “not pregnant, but definitely trying.”

When rumors spread in July 2021 that Hilton and Reum’s first child was indeed on the way, the heiress denied speculation.

“I woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me and, yes, I’ve heard from people I haven’t heard from in years,” the former reality star said in a “This Is Paris” podcast episode. “Thank you everyone for all the messages. It’s a busy day today so I haven’t answered anyone yet. … I am not pregnant, not yet.”

The New York native explained at the time: “I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly, so definitely waiting for that part.”

Paris will make an “incredible mother” in the future, Nicky Hilton exclusively told Us in October 2019.

“Paris is like a big kid herself. So I think she’ll be an amazing mother one day,” the fashion designer gushed, noting that her older sibling has a sweet relationship with her and James Rothschild’s daughters, Lily and Teddy.

“They just think she’s, like, a doll,” Nicky told Us at the time. “When she visits New York, I’ll take them over to her loft, and they’ll just look at her dolls and her trinkets and her figurines and then the little dogs, and they just are in heaven.”

Keep scrolling to see the DJ’s quotes over the years about freezing eggs and conceiving her first child.