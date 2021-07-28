Looking ahead! Paris Hilton shared her and fiancé Carter Reum‘s future family plans after denying pregnancy rumors on Tuesday, July 27.

“I’m waiting until after the wedding,” the Simple Life alum, 40, told Entertainment Tonight, noting that her dress is being made. “I can’t wait to have children in 2022.”

When the former reality star does become a mom, she sees herself changing her lifestyle. “I always love being a boss babe,” Hilton explained to the outlet. “I love working hard. I’m running a huge empire, so I’m always focused on my business. But one day when I become a mother, I’m not going to be traveling the way that I used to. It was way too much.”

The New York native added that her younger sister, Nicky Hilton, has said that daughters Lily, 5, and Teddy, 3, changed her “whole life completely.”

Paris gushed, “It’s just the true meaning of life. It brings you so much joy and so much love that you could never even have imagined before. I just can’t wait for that one day.”

Rumors spread on Tuesday that the Confessions of an Heiress author had a little one on the way, and she “woke up to about 3,000 texts.” The businesswoman explained, “All my iPhones are blowing up, all five of them. Everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me. Heard from people I haven’t heard from in years.”

Paris first denied speculation on an episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast. “One day I can’t wait to have a little girl. I want to name her London,” she said earlier that same day. “One day, there will be little mini Paris and mini Carters but not yet. … Stay tuned for 2022.”

The “Best Friend’s Ass” singer, who got engaged to Reum, also 40, in February, has previously shared her desire to welcome twins in the future.

“I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married’ [mindset],” Paris told the Sunday Times in August 2020. “I’m obsessed with dressing them up. I want … twins, because then you get [a girl and a boy] at once.”

Nicky, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly in October of the previous year that her sibling would make an “incredible mother,” saying, “Paris is like a big kid herself. … [My daughters] just think she’s, like, a doll. When she visits New York, I’ll take them over to her loft, and they’ll just look at her dolls and her trinkets and her figurines and then the little dogs, and they just are in heaven.”