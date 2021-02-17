Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Boyfriend Carter Reum After 1 Year of Dating

Finally found The One! Paris Hilton is engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum after one year of dating.

The businessman, 40, proposed to the Simple Life alum, also 40, over the weekend, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, February 17.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the bride-to-be captioned engagement photos via Instagram. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

The pair’s engagement comes after Hilton celebrated their 13-month anniversary in December 2020. “Happy 13 Month Anniversary my love! You make me feel like I’m in a Disney Fairytale. I love being your Princess! 👸🏼 ,” she captioned a sweet pic via Instagram of Reum, 39, kissing her on the cheek. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have ever dreamed up a love so perfect and special! You are truly my dream come true! My dream guy forever and I’m so happy and grateful that I was custom-made for you and you for me. ⚡️🤴🏻👸🏼⚡️.”

The “Come Alive” singer continued, “Ever since the moment we locked eyes, I knew there was something special about you. And then when we had our electric kisses on the tennis court I saw that I was exactly right! I will always be so grateful that I went to the Hamptons for Thanksgiving. I know for a fact this all happened for a reason. I love everything about you and everything you have done for me.”

Hilton said that Reum “changed” her life and helped her to “become the woman I was always meant to be.” The businesswoman additionally explained that she has “never felt happier or more alive” than in their relationship. “I love you so much and I promise to always love you, respect you, be loyal to you and make you feel like the luckiest guy in the world every single day for the rest of your life! I love you! 😍 ,” she added.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2020 that Hilton was dating the VEEV Spirits cofounder. A source told Us that the duo are “extremely serious” and that a “proposal and wedding could happen very quickly.”

In August 2020, Us revealed that the House of Wax star has been “trying” to get pregnant and that she “really wants to settle down and start a family.”

Before finding love with Reum, the “This Is Paris” podcast host broke off her engagement to actor Chris Zylka in November 2018 after nearly two years together. The socialite was previously engaged to Greek shipping heir Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis in 2005 and model Jason Shaw from 2002 to 2003. She also dated Nick Carter, Benji Madden and Doug Reinhardt in the past.

Hilton’s iHeartRadio podcast, “This Is Paris,” premieres on Monday, February 22.