Paris Hilton isn’t going to be a mom just yet! The singer denied that she is pregnant with her and fiancé Carter Reum’s first child on Tuesday, July 27.

“The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” the Simple Life alum, 40, said during an episode of her “This Is Paris” podcast.

Hilton noted that she wants to wait until after her 2022 wedding to conceive a child but already has names picked out. She has chosen London for her future daughter but is keeping her future son’s name a secret for the time being.

Pregnancy rumors sparked on Tuesday, five months after the venture capitalist, 40, proposed to Hilton. “When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it,” the bride-to-be wrote via Instagram in February 2021. “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

The couple started dating in November 2019, one year after Hilton split from ex-fiancé Chris Zylka.

In August 2020, a source exclusively told Us that Hilton was “definitely trying” to conceive her first child with the Shortcut Your Startup author.

She told the Sunday Times that same month how Kim Kardashian had “inspired” her to freeze her eggs, explaining, “I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married’ [mindset]. I’m obsessed with dressing them up. I want … twins, because then you get [a girl and a boy] at once.”

The DJ’s younger sister, Nicky Hilton, thinks that Paris will make an “amazing mother.” The fashion designer, 37, who shares daughters Lily, 5, and Teddy, 3, with James Rothschild, exclusively told Us in October 2019 that her sibling was “like a big kid” herself.

“[My daughters] just think she’s, like, a doll,” Nicky said at the time. “When she visits New York, I’ll take them over to her loft, and they’ll just look at her dolls and her trinkets and her figurines and then the little dogs, and they just are in heaven.”

By January 2021, Paris and Reum were “planning [their] baby’s names,” the Confessions of an Heiress author said during a “The Trend Reporter With Mara” podcast episode. “I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step.”

The pair were doing IVF, she revealed at the time. “I can pick twins if I like,” Paris said. “Kim is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”