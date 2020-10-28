Not a guessing game! Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Garner and more celebrities have clapped back amid pregnancy rumors over the years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star faced speculation in May 2020 after sharing an Instagram slideshow of bikini photos. (The reality star previously welcomed three kids with Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope and Reign.)

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” the Poosh creator replied to an Instagram hater at the time. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

One month prior, the Los Angeles native denied rumors that she was expecting in a photo of her bare midriff. Kardashian also encouraged her followers at the time to “put the blessing out there.”

The E! personality gushed about her family in July 2020, noting that she works to stay “present” while coparenting her three children with the Flip It Like Disick star, from whom she split in July 2015.

“I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to … have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting,” the University of Arizona grad told Vogue Arabia in July 2020. “I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day. … For years I didn’t have that, where I could say no and set boundaries.”

As for Garner, the Golden Globe winner shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with her ex-husband Ben Affleck — and doesn’t have plans to welcome baby No. 4.

“I am 48, have three healthy kids and am not — and never will be — pregnant,” the Love, Simon star wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “We can lay that pupper to rest.”

Other actresses showed their support for the Texas native’s denial in the comments. “You, in those overalls, made my day,” Reese Witherspoon gushed, while Natalie Portman called Garner “so gorgeous.”

Keep scrolling to see more stars shutting down pregnancy rumors, from Counting On‘s Jessa Duggar to Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart.