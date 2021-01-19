Setting the record straight! Dua Lipa clarified that she is not pregnant with her and Anwar Hadid’s first child amid rumors.

The speculation began with the “little random emojis” that the singer, 25, used to caption Wednesday, January 13, Twitter photos, she told Jimmy Kimmel five days later.

“I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random,” the English star said during the Monday, January 18, Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. “I really didn’t think this through. I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, ‘Is she pregnant?’ And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment.”

The Grammy winner joked that she “surely” didn’t look pregnant in the pictures of herself rocking a green dress with cutouts.

“Then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy,” Lipa explained to Kimmel, 53. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. These emojis have come to bite me in the ass.’ Or my stomach. I am not pregnant, just to clear up. Not pregnant.”

She and Hadid, 21, have been dating since June 2019 and have chosen to keep their relationship “quite private.”

The “Don’t Start Now” singer told British Vogue earlier this month: “We’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”

The Los Angeles native became an uncle in September 2020 when his eldest sister, Gigi Hadid, gave birth to her and Zayn Malik’s first child. The couple have yet to reveal their baby girl’s name.

The model, 25, has “really leaned into motherhood [and] enjoying every second” since her daughter’s arrival, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Gigi is a natural when it comes to mothering. She’s so kind and compassionate, and it really shows in her mothering style.”