Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid’s Biggest PDA Moments

One kiss is all it takes! Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been showing major PDA in recent months as they’ve spent time together in and out of the spotlight.

The couple’s romance first made headlines in June, when Lipa, 24, was on hand for Hadid’s 20th birthday festivities. The Sun published a video of the singer laughing as the birthday boy received his cake, and the newspaper reported that the duo had just enjoyed a “string of dates” in Malibu and that Lipa “really gets on with” Hadid.

That birthday bash came just weeks after Lipa split with boyfriend Isaac Carew, ending three and a half years of dating on and off. In July, Lipa reportedly locked lips with Chris Martin after he briefly split from Dakota Johnson, but the Coldplay frontman’s rep denied the rumors and asserted the pair are “just friends.”

For his part, Hadid split from Bates Motel actress Nicola Peltz in 2018 after more than a year of dating. He was also spotted making out with Kendall Jenner at a CFDA Awards afterparty in NYC that June.

Lipa, who has risen to fame with tracks like “IDGAF” and “New Rules,” gave glimpses into her love life in September 2018 as she played the role of advice columnist for Elle UK magazine. “There’s so much fun in being single,” she observed at the time. “When I’m single, I end up having so much more time to do a lot of other stuff. When you’re in a relationship, the time you do have off, you tend to dedicate to that one person. While that can be fun, it’s also good to go out and do everything on your own terms. I am totally into monogamy, but I think it’s also important to experience life on your own, at least for a little bit. I think you learn so much about yourself when you’re completely alone and you have no one to go to for help for certain things. You learn to rely on yourself in a different way.”

She also talked about those three little words: “There is a danger in saying ‘I love you’ too soon, but sometimes you’ll meet someone who makes you feel a certain way, and it seems like the most natural thing to say. You shouldn’t be afraid of it. If it’s meant to be, there’s no such thing as ‘going too fast’. It will feel right. And if it doesn’t work out, that’s OK, too. As much as I tell myself not to rush into something, or be careful not to say ‘I love you’ too fast without knowing if there’s any substance in the relationship, it’s important to go with your gut. Life is too short not to say ‘I love you.’”

