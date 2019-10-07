



Couple goals! Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid took a trip to the nail salon with a mission to match! The lovebirds debuted similar neon nail looks created by celebrity manicurist and nail art pro Mei Kawajiri (a.k.a. @nailsbymei on Instagram) and we can’t get enough of the finished result.

The couple of three months took a trip to the artist’s NYC salon over the weekend for a little rest and relaxation. Obviously, the couple made a good choice — Kawajiri’s done the nails of just about every major celeb out there: Hadid’s sisters, Gigi and Bella, Alexa Chung, Ariana Grande and so many more!

Unsurprisingly, Lipa and Hadid’s nails were as Instagrammable as could be, so the nail artist posted not one, but three photos to her Instagram feed to show ‘em off. Lipa’s rounded nails featured a neutral-toned base adorned with geometric shapes in neon green, bright pink, light pink and white.

View this post on Instagram Together 🧡💛💚💙 @dualipa @anwarhadid #nailsbymei A post shared by NAILS by MEI (@nailsbymei) on Oct 3, 2019 at 10:53am PDT

Hadid’s nails were designed in a pattern different from his girlfriend’s, but with similar bright colors. They were painted in alternating shades of bright blue, yellow and blue, with “APLUS” spelled out across both hands in bold, black font.

Kawajiri posted a photo of the couple’s nails together, for a color-filled photograph worth archiving on the ‘gram. She captioned the pic, “Together 🧡💛💚💙” and fans unsurprisingly, fans appreciated the cute beauty moment. “😍goalzz,” wrote one Instagram user. Another passionate Lipa-Hadid enthusiast said, “OMGGG AWWWWWWW BEAUTIFUL ANGELS 😭😭😭 they look really cute.”

This isn’t the time the two have twinned in public. During New York Fashion Week, they made their first official appearance together as a couple at the Marc Jacobs 2020 fashion show, donning matching heart-shaped jewelry and pops of yellow. Now how’s that for a unique Halloween costume?

