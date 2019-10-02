Bebe Rexha wants to help cross an important task off your extensive Halloween to-do list thanks to her latest campaign with the beloved drugstore nail polish brand, Sinful Colors. The singer and beauty guru teamed up with the brand to help launch its new Wicked Neons Collection, perfect for wearing for the whole month of October — and after.

The collection is made up of three nail polishes created in collaboration with Rexha: a pink glittery polish with gold and rose flakes named Go Get ‘Em, a vivid pink color named W*tch Please and a bright turquoise shade named Blue in the Dark. There are also three other intergalactic-looking glitter polishes in the collection, plus a curious shade of green named Witch’s Brew and a purple one named Techno Violet.

In an interview with Allure about the collection, Rexha opens up about her involvement in the creative process. “I came up with some of the names,” she said. “The one that I have on now is called W*tch, Please, like ‘bitch, please.’ We just wanted to create a fun Halloween nail line. Or as I say, if you want to go to the club or go rave [these colors also work]. I think it would be fun for Halloween or a Halloween party, too.”

But wait, there’s more! The collection also includes glow-in-the-dark press-on nails, designed with artwork from Naomi Yasuda. “If you’re going to a party one night, or on Halloween, you can just stick them on,” gushed Rexha. “I love press-ons. I die for them. I just like them because you can always change them up. They’re just edgy, iconic, and fun.”

Scroll through for a peek at the nail polish and press-ons, which cost just $1.99 and $5.99, respectively.