With June 1 quickly approaching, we’re getting ready to gear up for one of our favorite holidays — National Nail Polish Day!

Created by the beloved lacquer brand Essie to celebrate all things nails, the company is commemorating the occasion with a major sweepstakes. While one lucky individual will win a trip to the Essie HQ to create a his or her very own shade, two others will receive 100 Essie polishes — A.K.A. the perfect supply to achieve beautiful nails all-year long.

But we aren’t the only ones who love the variety of hues Essie has to offer. Tons of A-list celebrities turn to this affordable nail polish brand for some of the biggest events of the year.

Take the royals for example: both Duchess Meghan and Princess Eugenie wore Essie’s Ballet Slippers on their wedding day. Since Essie Weingarten developed the shade in 1982 (only a year after she launched the line), the best-selling shade has proven to be a neutral favorite time and time again. Along with royal British brides, stars like Emma Stone, Barbra Streisand and Mandy Moore have worn it on red carpets.

Another Essie fan seems to be Yara Shahidi, who wore a sparkly lacquer to the 2019 SAG Awards and a brown nude to the 2018 Emmy Awards. Lady Gaga also turned to this drugstore pick during her big award season as she racked up multiple wins for her role in A Star Is Born.

From the royal’s “safe shade” to bold red-carpet must-haves, keep scrolling to see 11 Essie polish hues that celebs love.