June is Pride Month, which means it’s all about celebrating love and showing support for the LGBTQ community. And tons of fashion designers and beauty brands are celebrating this year by creating limited-edition launches that feature rainbow detailing or sparkly finishes for something playful and fun that’s perfect for any city’s Pride parade.

So why is this Pride extra special? It falls exactly 50 years since the Stonewall riots set off the gay rights movement in 1969. And, as usual, it’s a chance for Us to look at the progress we’ve made while also looking at what we still have to accomplish. With this year’s celebrations bigger and better than ever, it’s time to step up the Pride look.

Whether it’s a percentage of the profits that go to an organization like Urban Decay’s Sparkle Out Loud collection, which is donating 25 percent of sales to The Stonewall Foundation, or the brand just chooses to donate a lump sum during the month of June, like Tarte’s $25,000 going to The Trevor Project, there’s lots of beautiful brands doing what they can to support the fight for equality.

From multi-colored eyeshadow palettes to rainbow printed graphic tees, keep scrolling to see some of our favorite items that also give back this Pride month.