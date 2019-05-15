We’ve all seen fashion icons like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr, Dakota Johnson, Cindy Crawford, Karlie Kloss, Sofia Richie and more rock cool-girl, laid-back looks in Re/Done denim jeans and tees, and we’ve drooled over It-girls like Beyoncé, Rosie Huntington–Whiteley, Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Katy Perry and other A-listers as they donned glam looks by The Attico. And now the two are combining their fashion powers for a killer collaboration.

Today, ‪on Wednesday, May 15‬, the two lines that share a passion for taking the old and making it new again are dropping their first collaboration inspired by up-cycled fashion and the effortlessness of L.A.

Re/Done is known for creating sustainable fashion through heritage brands like Levi’s and The Attico is an Italian luxury label designed by Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini. The result of the two brands teaming up? A vintage lover’s dream collection with most pieces made from repurposed items that each pay tribute to ‘70s and ‘80s and include unique touches of glam. Think recycled floral dresses, reconstructed vintage Levi’s (encrusted with Swarovski crystal tiger print), tailored cargos and 1970s-inspired graphic tees.

Re/Done founders Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur were introduced to The Attico duo at an event in Paris. “We had an instant connection with Gilda and Giorgia. The quick friendship unfolded organically,” says Barron. “Both of our brands are inspired by vintage designs and we knew right away that we wanted to create something cool together,” he explains. “We love the idea that our customers will own unique pieces that we reworked personally injecting our feminine touch,” Ambrosio and Tordini add.

Re/Done + The Attico is available at Matches Fashion, Selfridges, Galeries Lafayette Champs Elysees, Antonia, Barneys New York and shopredone.com and prices range from $165 to $2,850.