Celebrity couples showing off baby bumps and engaging in public displays of affection heated up the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet at L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre on Sunday, November 25.

Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins, who are expecting baby no. 3, were color-coordinated at the awards show ahead of the country singer’s performance, while “Keep Your Head Up” singer Andy Grammer placed a kiss on his wife Aijia Lise’s growing bump. The pair announced last month that they are expecting a second daughter next year.

New couple Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid shared a passionate kiss on the carpet, while newlyweds Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz snuggled up.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, was not in attendance, but the “Bad Blood” singer wasn’t short of company. In addition to sitting with Billy Porter, Selena Gomez and Halsey during the show, she also scored a slew of awards — including Artist of the Decade and Favorite Pop/Rock Album for Lover. On Sunday, she beat the late Michael Jackson’s record for the most AMAs wins, eclipsing his 24 honors.

Other nominees included Post Malone with seven nods and Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish with six each.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello heated up the AMAs stage with their performance of “Señorita” — where they teased superfan Swift and the rest of their audience by almost kissing — and later won the award for Collaboration of the Year. They were also spotted being cute together in the audience as they watched the show and Cabello later returned to the stage to perform her new single, “Living Proof.”

Other performers included Lizzo, Ciara — who hosted the show and performed her new single “Melanin” — Green Day, Halsey and Christina Aguilera.

Gomez, meanwhile, gave her first live performance in two years and opened the show with her powerful ballad “Lose You to Love Me” and the more upbeat “Look at Her Now.”

Scroll down to see pics of the hottest couples at the 2019 AMAs.