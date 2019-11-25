



Cabello wore a red dress as she wrapped her arm around her boyfriend and they swayed seductively to the music and gazed into each other’s eyes. At one point the camera panned to Taylor Swift, who watched their performance with her eyes wide and mouth open. At the end of the number, Cabello rested her arm on Mendes’ chest and he placed a hand on her waist as they stepped closer to each other, coming this close to kissing (see Swift’s reaction below).

The pair are nominated for Collaboration of the Year for the song, while Mendes, 21, is also nominated for Favorite Social Artist.

It was the second time the couple have sung their duet live at an awards show — they previously performed the track at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August and confirmed their fledgling relationship with their sultry chemistry during the number.

Cabello, 22, was also set to perform her new single, “Living Proof,” at the AMAs after dropping the video for the song earlier on Sunday.

Other performers at the awards show include Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Halsey, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Shania Twain, Travis Scott and WATT, Green Day and Christina Aguilera. The show is being hosted by Ciara, with presenters including Dan + Shay, Jenna Dewan, Paula Abdul, Tyra Banks, Chadwick Boseman, Constance Wu and Heidi Klum.

Swift, 29, is being honored as Artist of the Decade at the AMAs, with legendary singer-songwriter Carole King presenting her with the award.

The “Bad Blood” singer is set to perform at the show after accusing Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta from her former music label, Big Machine, of blocking her from performing her old songs.

In the wake of Swift’s claim, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Lover” singer “can 100 percent perform all of her catalog, past and present, at the AMAs,” despite what she claimed in a Tumblr post earlier this month. Big Machine also had “no issue with her performance going out on live broadcast because it recognizes it doesn’t have the right to block her,” the insider said, adding that record labels aren’t allowed to “block” which songs artists perform live.