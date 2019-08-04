Young love! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s longtime friendship appears to be transitioning into a steamy relationship, likely to the satisfaction of Shawnmila shippers.

Mendes, 20, and Cabello, 22, first met while opening up for Austin Mahone’s tour in 2014. At the time, Mendes was fresh off of his Vine success and Cabello was still a part of Fifth Harmony. Ever since then, the duo have maintained a close and supportive friendship.

The music stars have often teased their interest in each other over these past several years, with one of the earliest moments occurring in 2015. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Mendes admitted that he had tried to “make a move” on Cabello after the show’s host asked about the status of their relationship. The “Treat You Better” crooner claimed that his longtime pal “swerves” him every time.

James Corden then told the pair that he didn’t “believe” them and suggested that “there’s no way you haven’t made out.” Cabello responded: “He friend-zones me! He calls me ‘kid!’”

Mendes and Cabello would later team up for the single“I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2017, but things didn’t appear to heat up between the two until they dropped the sultry single “Señoríta” in June. Cabello’s split with boyfriend of the Matthew Hussey followed the song’s release. Fans soon began to see the duo everywhere together.

Neither party has confirmed whether they are officially an item (and Mendes has even dodged comments from fans on the matter), but it would be hard to believe otherwise at this point as they have shown several public displays of affection for each other as the summer season heated up.

Scroll down below for a look back at the pair’s long history together!