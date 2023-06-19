It’s over — again — for Camila Cabello and ex Shawn Mendes. The former couple have gone their separate ways once more after briefly rekindling their relationship.

“Camila was the one who ultimately decided to end things,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the X Factor alum, 26, adding that Mendes, 24, “is very upset” that the duo couldn’t make it work.

The “Señorita” collaborators weren’t able to put their past behind them while giving their relationship a second chance. “A lot of their old problems started coming back after spending so much time together,” the insider tells Us.

According to a second source, Cabello and the Canada native were initially “excited at the possibility” of getting back together. “It felt really nostalgic and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back … but after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place,” the insider says.

The former Fifth Harmony singer and Mendes “realized they’re better friends than romantic partners,” per the second source. “There’s no bad blood between them, but their relationship has just run its course.”

Cabello and the “Stitches” singer began dating in 2019 but called it quits two years later. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” the musicians wrote in a joint statement shared via social media in 2021.

Both Mendes and the “Worth It” artist channeled their emotions into their music post-split and stepped out with other people. Cabello, for her part, briefly moved on with Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch before their romance fizzled out in February. Mendes, meanwhile, spent time with Sabrina Carpenter and was frequently spotted with chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda.

In April, fans began to wonder whether Cabello and Mendes were back on after they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella in California. The pair played coy about their status at the time but were later spotted together on multiple outings — including in the VIP tent at one of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour stops in New Jersey.

Before pulling the plug on their romance once again, Cabello and the Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile star were seemingly ready to take their relationship to the next level. “They’ve practically moved in with each other,” a source told Us earlier this month, noting that the twosome were “spending every day they can together and traveling together” as their old feelings came “flooding back.”

News of the duo’s recent breakup comes shortly after Mendes dropped a song titled “What the Hell Are We Dying For?” — which some fans predicted had a hidden connection to Cabello. “I wanna speak, but I don’t make a sound / Locked in my mind, you’re all I think about,” he sings. “I wanna save us but I don’t know how / If we don’t love like we used to / If we don’t care like we used to / What the hell are we dying for? … If you’re not mine and I’m not yours / What the hell are we dying for?

While he was seemingly inspired by the aftermath of recent wildfires raging through Canada, some listeners believed Mendes’ lyrics could also point to rekindling a relationship. “Living without you / Is not living at all,” he sings. “So what the hell are we dying for?”