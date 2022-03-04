Mutual growth. Camila Cabello opened up about the reason for her split from Shawn Mendes and revealed where the former couple stands now.

“As I get older, the priorities shift,” the “Havana” songstress, 25, said during a Thursday, March 3, interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”

The former Fifth Harmony member and the “In My Blood” crooner, 23, called it quits in November 2021 after two years together. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The Cinderella actress reiterated that statement on Thursday, noting that both she and Mendes had other things they wanted to focus on as they got older.

“My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life,” the “Don’t Go Yet” singer explained. “Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?'”

The Cuba native debuted her latest single, “Bam Bam,” on Friday, March 4, and fans immediately began speculating about how Cabello’s lyrics might relate to her and Mendes’ split. The first verse, for example, includes the lines: “We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now / Couldn’t never imagine even havin’ doubts, but not everything works out.”

The Latin Grammy winner explained that the verse is about how “things change and things take really unexpected turns” in life. “I love Shawn and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him,” she added during her Apple Music interview. “And this song is mostly just about, like, ‘OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life?'”

While their romantic relationship is over, the duo are still friendly enough to enjoy a walk in the park together with their dog, Tarzan. In January, the twosome were spotted hanging out with their golden retriever in Miami.

That same month, Cabello shared her support for the Canada native’s new music when she commented on an Instagram video of him in the studio. “Ur crazy wildcat,” the X Factor alum wrote, referencing High School Musical.

Fans immediately began clamoring for a reunion, but the “Crying in the Club” singer seems to be enjoying the single life. “I’m finally at a place where I feel like I’ve had experiences, I’m doing the therapy, I’ve put in a lot of work,” she told Lowe, 48. “My focus really has shifted a lot.”

