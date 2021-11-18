Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ steamy romance is no more, but that doesn’t mean we can’t relive the former boyfriend and girlfriend’s best couple style moments from the two years they dated.

The couple announced their split on Wednesday, November 17, via a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the message read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The couple made their relationship official in July 2019, just a month after they released their hit single “Señorita.” But their impact on the style scene didn’t officially take off until the 2019 MTV VMAs, which marked their first live performance of their sultry song. For the now-famous performance, Cabello stunned in a cutout crystal-covered dress from the Brazilian brand PatBO, while Mendes wore a white tank top teamed with suspenders.

Flash to today and the 2021 Met Gala *probably* marks the last awards show the couple will ever attend together. Thankfully, their ensembles go down in history. Cabello looked breathtaking in a two-piece purple Michael Kors ensemble with sequins and feather details, while the “Treat You Better” singer exposed his chest in a blazer teamed with low-rise, velvet trousers and (once again!) suspenders. We’re sensing a theme.

But looking back at their style choices, Cabello and Mendes didn’t always play it safe. For the Miami premiere of Cinderella, Cabello turned heads in a massive tulle skirt from Christian Siriano’s Spring 2021 collection. She teamed the statement with a cropped T-shirt an and a disco-ball shaped handbag. Mendes, meanwhile, wore a completely sheer black shirt with white, wide-legged pants. They sure did commit to dressing like a modern day prince and princess!

Of course, there are many memorable fashion moments between their first and last public appearances that prove couple style doesn’t have to mean dressing up in designer for the red carpet. The couple famously wore some cute and casual outfits for activities like walk around NYC or attending a Los Angeles Clippers game. (See, stars really are just like Us!)

Keep scrolling to relive Cabello and Mendes’ best couple style moments from 2019 to 2021 — and maybe have some tissues at the ready…