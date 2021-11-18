Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Split After 2 Years of Dating

It’s over. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have ended their two-year romance.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 17. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

The singer, 24, started dating Mendes, 23, in July 2019 following her split from Matthew Hussey. The Cuba native explained to Elle three months later that she kept their relationship private “to protect it.”

The X Factor alum said in October 2019: “I don’t know; people can say whatever they want. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it.”

She quarantined with the “Treat You Better” singer amid the coronavirus pandemic the following year, writing via Instagram in November 2020 that she “learned about love” dating Mendes.

“It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos — when you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you,” the “Havana” singer captioned a PDA pic at the time. “I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness — to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday.”

The following month, the Canada native told Entertainment Tonight that he was “absolutely” thinking about proposing to Cabello. “I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he explained in the December 2020 interview.

The “Stitches” singer told Zach Sang that same month that his parents, Manuel Mendes and Karen Mendes, already referred to his then-girlfriend as their “daughter-in-law.” Shawn added at the time: “Obviously your parents don’t know, but when you know you know. But I definitely went to them about it.”