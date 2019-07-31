The real thing! Life imitated art almost immediately after Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released their duet “Señorita” in late June — and their relationship isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

“Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“It quickly turned into a fun, lighthearted summer fling-type situation, but now it’s developing into something more serious,” the source reveals. “It’s not a full-blown relationship yet but they also aren’t seeing other people, so it’s really only a matter of time.”

Mendes, 20, and Cabello, 22, drove fans wild when they were spotted getting cozy at a 4th of July party on the heels of the “Havana” singer’s breakup with dating coach Matthew Hussey. Two days later, the “In My Blood” crooner denied that he and Cabello were an item, yet they were photographed kissing and holding hands while out with friends on July 7.

“They looked like a couple and in love,” an eyewitness told Us exclusively after the pair enjoyed a late-night meal at the West Hollywood diner Kitchen 24 that same day. “Camila looked so happy, and so did Shawn. You could see they were very much into each other and look amazing together as a couple.”

Cabello has since attended several of Mendes’ tour stops, most recently on Sunday, July 28, with her parents and 12-year-old sister, Sofia, by her side. The former Vine star’s family was also in the audience at the Florida concert.

Mendes took a break from his busy schedule to enjoy a day at a Miami beach with the former Fifth Harmony member on Monday, July 29. They were spotted making out in the ocean as well as a nearby swimming pool.

