There’s nothing holding them back! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got hot and heavy in Miami Beach, showing major PDA as they enjoyed a day at the beach and in the pool on Monday, July 29.

The “Señorita” collaborators sparked dating speculation last month when Mendes’ mother commented with romantic emojis on a video of the duo that Cabello, 22, posted to Instagram. Then, the “Havana” singer attended Mendes’ July 5 concert, and two days later, the pair got close during a late-night dinner date at a West Hollywood diner. “They walked in and took a booth, and Camila put her head on Shawn’s shoulder,” an onlooker told Us Weekly. “He kissed her forehead and she hung her head on his shoulder. They looked like a couple and in love.”

On July 13, another source spotted Mendes, 20, “making out” with Cabello at a San Francisco café. “They looked very into each other. Shawn and Camila were splitting pancakes,” the source revealed. “Then, after, they started kissing. He had his arm around her a lot of the meal, and they were chatting — not too much laughing, but they looked in love. They were there around 10:30 a.m. and not too many people noticed who they were.”

And on Sunday, July 28, a concertgoer filmed Cabello attending the “If I Can’t Have You” singer’s Miami show alongside her parents and her younger sister.

The couple hasn’t publicly commented on their relationship, though. In fact, the Canadian crooner even denied that he was dating Cabello on July 6, shaking his head “no” when a fan asked him about the rumors at a Q&A in Los Angeles.

Mendes was previously linked to Hailey Bieber, splitting with the model in May 2018 shortly before she wed Justin Bieber. Cabello, meanwhile, dated relationship coach Matthew Hussey for more than a year, with news of their breakup coming in June just days after the “Señorita” music video hit YouTube.

Scroll down for more photos of Mendes and Cabello’s day in Miami.