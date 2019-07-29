



Getting in with the fam? Camila Cabello was spotted getting her groove on at rumored beau Shawn Mendes’ concert alongside her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao, father, Alejando Cabello, and her little sister, Sofia, 12.

In a fan video posted to Instagram on Monday, July 29, Camila, 22, can be seen rocking out in a white ensemble from the stands at the “If I Can’t Have You” singer’s Florida show on Sunday, July 28.

Mendes’ family was also in attendance at the concert.

The Grammy nominee’s mother, Karen Mendes, sparked dating rumors between her son, 20, and the “Havana” singer last month when she commented with a heart emoji and a couple in love emoji on a clip of the pair Camila had posted to her Instagram.

The romance buzz grew after the duo were spotted holding hands on the 4th of July. Camila also fangirled out over her “Señorita” collaborator at his concert on July 5th, but Mendes shook his head “no” when a fan asked if they were an item in a video clip the following day.

A source told Us Weekly, however, that the twosome cozied up while on a late-night dinner date at West Hollywood diner Kitchen 24 in the early hours of July 7. “They walked in and took a booth, and Camila put her head on Shawn’s shoulder,” the onlooker said. “He kissed her forehead and she hung her head on his shoulder. They looked like a couple and in love.”

An eyewitness also told Us that the pair were “making out” while dining at Dottie’s True Blue Cafe in San Francisco on July 13.

“They looked very into each other. Shawn and Camila were splitting pancakes,” the eyewitness revealed. “Then after, they started kissing. He had his arm around her a lot of the meal, and they were chatting — not too much laughing, but they looked in love. They were there around 10:30 a.m. and not too many people noticed who they were.”

The former Fifth Harmony member, who split from British dating coach Matthew Hussey in June after more than a year of dating, opened up about life after her split to Clash magazine in a piece published on July 12. “I’ve fallen in love and I’ve experienced life,” she told the publication. “I feel so much more alive now, and I don’t feel scared anymore.

