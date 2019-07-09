Up all night! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stopped by a West Hollywood diner in the early hours of Sunday, July 7, amid rumors that they are an item.

An eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively that the “Señorita” collaborators arrived at Kitchen 24 at 4:50 a.m. as a twosome, although they had a security guard waiting out front.

“They walked in and took a booth, and Camila put her head on Shawn’s shoulder,” the onlooker tells Us. “He kissed her forehead and she hung her head on his shoulder. They looked like a couple and in love.”

For much of their late-night outing, the “In My Blood” singer, 20, had his arm around the former Fifth Harmony member, 22.

“Camila looked so happy, and so did Shawn,” the eyewitness adds. “You could see they were very much into each other and look amazing together as a couple.”

The Grammy nominees sparked relationship rumors after debuting the steamy music video for “Señorita” on June 21, just five days before Us confirmed that Cabello and her boyfriend of more than a year, Matthew Hussey, had split. She and Mendes continued to fuel speculation after getting cozy at a 4th of July party.

“They were sitting with each other, facing each other and looked very intimate,” an eyewitness told Us about the PDA at Nobu’s Red, White and Bootsy bash. “They left together holding hands.”

The next night, the “Havana” songstress attended the Canada native’s Los Angeles concert and gushed on her Instagram Stories, “@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow.” And while Mendes shook his head when a fan asked during a backstage Q&A session whether he is dating Cabello, he was spotted holding hands with her once again in West Hollywood later on Sunday.

Mendes was previously linked to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) from October 2017 to May 2018. The model, 22, went on to marry Justin Bieber in September.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!