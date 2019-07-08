Ooh la la! Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted holding hands just a few hours after he shut down rumors that they are dating.

The Grammy nominees went house-hunting in West Hollywood with a group of friends on Sunday, July 7, before spending some one-on-one time together at a local restaurant.

Mendes, 20, stood behind Cabello, 22, and wrapped his arms around her as she smiled. After grabbing a bite to eat, they strolled down the street hand in hand in a clear public display of affection.

The pop stars sparked romance rumors after releasing their collaboration “Señorita” on June 21. In the music video, Mendes and Cabello slow-danced together before heading to a bedroom, where they stripped off their clothes and shared a steamy kiss. They also appeared on the cover of V magazine together.

When the 4th of July rolled around, life imitated art as the pair cozied up at the Red, White and Bootsy party at Nobu in Los Angeles. “They were sitting with each other, facing each other and look very intimate,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. “They left together holding hands.”

The next day, the former Fifth Harmony member attended the “In My Blood” singer’s concert at the Staples Center in L.A. “@shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. In a second post, she called him “unreal.”

However, Mendes was quick to shut down rampant speculation from fans. When asked during a backstage Q&A on Saturday, July 6, whether he is dating Cabello, he simply shook his head no.

The Canada native was previously linked to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) from October 2017 to May 2018, although he told Rolling Stone in December that their relationship “was more of a zone of limbo.” The “Havana” singer, for her part, split from dating coach Matthew Hussey in late June after more than a year together.

Scroll down to see more photos from Mendes and Cabello’s PDA-filled outing!